Football chief Somyot quits over SEA Games brawls

Move comes a day after Deputy PM Prawit said it was time to take responsibility

Somyot Poompunmuang was facing pressure to quit as the national football chief after Thailand failed to win the gold medal at the SEA Games.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang resigned on Saturday, a day after Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said he should take responsibility for the brawling that marred the men’s final of the recent SEA Games.

Indonesia defeated Thailand 5-2 in extra time in the May final that featured clashes involving players and coaches on both sides on two occasions with four red cards issued.

The FAT later apologised and handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach.

In a statement on Facebook, Somyot acknowledged the comments made on Friday by Gen Prawit, in his capacity as head of the national Olympic committee.

“I said before the SEA Games that if the team didn’t get the gold medal, the football chief should step down,” Gen Prawit said.

“As President of the Football Association of Thailand … I am ready to follow the order of Gen Prawit,” Somyot said on Saturday.

The former national police chief said he would notify the Asean Football Federation, the Asian Football Confederation and the international governing body Fifa of his decision.

Men’s football at the biennial Southeast Asia Games, which were held this year in Cambodia, is played between under-23 sides.

The final had been billed as a chance for Indonesia to restore some pride to its football following a deadly stadium disaster and the loss of hosting the Under-20 World Cup.

But the game will be remembered for the chaotic scenes which began in the 97th minute when Thailand — who had been 2-0 down — scored to make it 2-2 and force extra time.

Thai officials celebrated by running over to the Indonesia bench, prompting the first melee, and there was more trouble when Indonesia retook the lead early in extra time.