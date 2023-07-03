Chanathip vows to bring T1 glory back to Pathum

BG Pathum United officially unveiled Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin on Sunday as their latest signing.

The Rabbits acquired the 29-year-old Chanathip from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale to strengthen their squad for the next Thai League 1 season.

He will be wearing the No.18 jersey at the club.

Chanathip's move to Pathum United marks his return to the domestic circuit after six years, following his transfer to Hokkaido club Consadole Sapporo in the second leg of 2017.

After some impressive performances for Consadole Sapporo that saw him named among the 2018 J-League Best XI players, Chanathip joined former J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale in 2022.

Chanathip, also known as Messi Jay, has also represented many local clubs such as Police Tero (2012-2015) and Muang Thong United (2016-2017).

Chanathip said: "A lot of senior players advised me to come back as it will be an inspiration for many young Thai players.

"The new knowledge I have gained from spending such a long time in J-League must also be transferred to other talented Thai players.

"My first target at BG Pathum United will be to help the team become the champions. My biggest dream was to play in the J-League and now it is to win the title with my new team."

Chanathip Songkrasin at his official unveiling as a new Pathum United player on Sunday. PR

Chanathip also added that he was under a lot of stress in Japan since he was not getting much playing time at Kawasaki Frontale.

"I had some good times in J-League and I did prove myself," he said.

"I wanted to play but when I was not getting enough playing time, so I just didn't want to stay there any longer."