Young Aliff's meteoric rise to ONE stage

Aliff Sor Dechapan celebrates after beating Rittidet Kiatsongrit. Ram Vanitjirattikarn

Another teenage Muay Thai prodigy will showcase his skills at ONE Lumpinee 24 on Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Aliff Sor Dechapan makes his second appearance under the ONE Championship banner on Friday, this time against Ratchadej Sor Petjumrat at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Before the pair lock horns, we delve into Aliff's background.

Early start

Aliff's father is Thai and his mother is Malaysian.

His father was also a Muay Thai fighter in Thailand before being granted Malaysian citizenship to represent the neighbouring country in Western boxing.

Throughout his career, he amassed over 100 professional fights including one against Thailand's 2008 Olympic gold medallist Somjit Jongjohor.

The seasoned fighter began training Aliff at their home in Malaysia when the latter was just seven years old.

Fighting Career

Aliff took a somewhat unconventional route for a Muay Thai fighter due to his Malaysian roots.

The youngster claimed a slew of titles throughout his teenage years fighting in international tournaments, winning gold medals at IFMA Bangkok in 2021, then Abu Dhabi in 2022, before claiming gold at the 2022 South East Asian Games in Vietnam.

Eventually relocating to Thailand to train at Sor Dechapan Gym in Bangkok, he has reeled off wins over well-known Thai fighters such as Petrung Petjerearn and Petvichai Gor Rung, although he counts his proudest victory as that over Petsangwan Sor Samarn Garment.

Aliff amassed an impressive professional record of 53-7-2 in his burgeoning career before global martial arts giant ONE Championship came calling.

Global Stardom

Aliff made an instant impression in his first appearance on ONE's weekly Lumpinee series in April, stealing the show with a highlight-reel spinning elbow knockout of another teenage phenom in Rittidet Kiatsongrit.

It was the perfect introduction to Aliff as he hunts the 3.5-million-baht ONE contract that is on offer via the Lumpinee platform.

Ultimately, the Thai-Malaysian rising star dreams of becoming a ONE world champion and opening a gym in his hometown in Malaysia.

The next step on that journey comes in the form of 21-year-old Ratchadej, who brings a 60-19-1 record to his ONE debut.

If Aliff can use the skills passed down from his father to stop the TN Muay Thai Gym representative, he will move one step closer to realising his dream on the ONE roster.