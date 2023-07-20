Dechapol, Sapsiree lift mood

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action in the first round at Korea Open 2023. Badminton photo Jnanesh Salian

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai booked their berth in the last 16 round of the US$420,000 BWF Korea Open in Yeosu on Wednesday.

The Thai second seeds defeated Hoo Pang Ron and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia 21-17, 21-10.

They will play another Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in the last 16 of the World Tour Super 500 event on Thursday.

However, their compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong made an early exit after losing to top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles opener.

The Thai star put up a brave fight but found the Japanese world No.1 too tough to handle in a 17-21, 21-12, 19-21 defeat.

Another mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran also bowed out after losing to fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China 17-21, 13-21.

In other women's singles results, second seed An Se-Young of South Korea progressed with a 21-10, 21-14 victory over Lianne Tan of Germany while fifth seed He Bingjiao of China defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-19, 21-19.

In the men's event, fourth seed Loh Kean Yew defeated Leong Jun Hao of Singapore 21-10, 21-4, seventh seed Lu Guangzu of China edged Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-9, 17-21, 21-16 while eighth seed Lee Zii Jia was upset by Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 15-21, 21-18, 17-21.