'Thaitans' Tawanchai, Superbon to face off

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, left, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

An epic showdown between two Muay Thai superstars is set for ONE Fight Night 15 on Oct 7.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It's a quick turnaround for Tawanchai.

That's because this weekend, he ventures over to the kickboxing ranks to face Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 before defending his strap against Superbon.

The Bangkok native has been on a tear in recent times. He's compiled a four-fight winning streak, including three crushing knockouts.

But the one that went the distance was perhaps his best performance yet.

Facing long-time divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September last year, Tawanchai stayed a step ahead of his compatriot over five rounds to claim a unanimous decision and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Most recently, the 24-year-old needed just 49 seconds to dispatch Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov. All it took was one thunderous leg kick to bag the first defence of his 26-pound gold belt.

Superbon, on the other hand, looks to become a two-time ONE world champion, this time under a different rule set. Up until recent months, he reigned over the featherweight kickboxing division for two years.

The 32-year-old relinquished his title after a shocking second-round TKO loss to Chingiz Allazov in January. However, he rebounded with a showstopping head-kick knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

The Tawanchai fight will be Superbon's first under Muay Thai rules since joining the ONE roster in 2020. But he has competed mostly in "the art of eight limbs" throughout his 114-35 career.