Buriram have lucky escape in season opener

Tough going: Khon Kaen's Brenner Alves is tackled by Buriram's Kim Min-Hyeok.

Defending champions Buriram United escaped with a goalless draw at Khon Kaen United in their opening game of the Thai League 1 season Saturday night.

The Thunder Castle owed the point they picked up from the northeastern derby to their veteran goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

Khon Kaen should have gone ahead late in the first half when Supachai Chaided fouled Tawin Butrsombut and the match referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

However, Khon Kaen forward Brenner Alves's shot from the spot was saved by Siwarak.

Earlier on Friday night, Thailand playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin made his debut for BG Pathum United but the Rabbits had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Police Tero.

Pathum United, who also have big names like Sarach Yooyen and Teerasil Dangda in their team, twice squandered the lead in their first league match.

The Rabbits went ahead in the 15th minute when Renato Kelic headed home a Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul corner.

Hosts Police equalised in the 48th minute when Abdulhafiz Binraheng set up Babo Marc Landry to score from close range.

In the 63rd minute, Pathum got their second goal from substitute Patrik Gustavsson only to see Maxx Creevey head in a cross from Jeong Woo-Geun 15 minutes later to level the score.

Pathum coach Thongchai Sukkoki said: "One point from the first match is not pleasing but we are trying play more pressing and that left the players exhausted."

In the first match on Friday night, Nakhon Pathom United held Port to a 2-2 draw. Hamilton Soares (21 minutes) and Barros Tardeli (84) scored for Port while Taku Ito (38) and Athit Berg (68) netted for the home team.