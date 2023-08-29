King's Cup team announced

Thailand will play Lebanon in the King's Cup opener on Sept 7.

Crafty playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and Japan-based Supachok Sarachat will spearhead the Thai challenge at next month's King's Cup football tournament.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Monday announced the 23-man squad for the Sept 7-10 event in Chiang Mai.

Joining Supachok in the attack will be Poramet Arjvilai and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda.

Chatchai Budprom, Jirawat Wangtaphan and Patiwat Khummai have been selected as goalkeepers, while defenders Peerapat Notechaiya, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Kritsada Kaman, Nicholas Mickelson, Chalermsak Akkee, Elias Dolah and Nitipong Selanon also made the team.

Other midfielders include Sarach Yooyen, Thitiphan Puangchan, Bordin Phala, Rungrath Poomchanthuek, Worachit Kanitsribumphen, Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Pokklaw A-Nan and Weerathep Pomphan.

The players will start training in Bangkok tomorrow before moving to Chiang Mai on Sept 4.

Thailand will face Lebanon on Sept 7 and Iraq will take on India on the same day.

The winners will qualify for the final while the losers will meet in the third-place play-off game on Sept 10.

Khon Kaen held at home

In Thai League 1 on Sunday night, hosts Khon Kaen United could only manage a 2-2 draw with Ratchaburi to share a point each.