Chanathip injury blow for War Elephants

BG Pathum's Chanathip Songkrasin.

Influential playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin has pulled out of the Thai national team for the 49th King's Cup football tournament.

The prestigious tournament will be played from Sept 7-10 at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium and all matches will be broadcast live by Thai Rath TV and AIS Play.

BG Pathum United's Chanathip has decided to withdraw from the team after sustaining an injury during a Thai League 1 game with Uthai Thani on Monday. The War Elephants coach Mano Polking declared Chanathip's injury as a "bad news" for his team.

"The results of an MRI scan only came this morning. We will have a discussion and decide on a replacement for Chanathip soon," Polking said on Wednesday.

The national team players reported for training at a local hotel in Rangsit on Wednesday. They will leave for Chiang Mai on Friday.

Polking said: "This is a very important tournament. We expect to do better than last year and we have got players who are ready to do the job.

"We will meet teams who are ranked higher than us. It will help us a lot ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in November."