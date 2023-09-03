On-song Thais face South Korea as second stage gets underway

Eyeing a third: Thailand are two-time Asian champions.

Thailand will begin their second round campaign of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship with a match against South Korea in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

The match, which will be held at Korat Chatchai Hall, will start at 3pm and will be shown live on PPTV HD (36).

World No.16 Thailand are chasing their third Asian title after winning the championship twice in 2009 and 2013.

Their second title 10 years ago also came when the tournament was held in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Vietnam and Australia, the other teams in Pool E, will face off at 6pm at the same venue.

Thailand have won four of their last five meetings against South Korea. Their latest win came at the FIVB Nations League in June when they beat the Koreans 3-0.

They will play Vietnam on Monday.

Meanwhile China, the 13-time champions, will play India in Pool F at the same venue.

Japan will face Kazakhstan in the second match of Pool F at MCC Hall.

China had defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 in a late match on Friday to finish as Pool D winners. Kazakhstan also advanced to the last eight as pool runners-up.

In the classification round for teams that did not make it to the quarter-finals, Mongolia play Uzbekistan in Pool G while Iran meet the Philippines in Pool H.

The top three teams of the tournament qualify for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.