Organisers vow special marathon

A marathon billed to be on par with the world's major races will be held in Bangkok in December to promote tourism and boost the economy.

The race, dubbed "Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok", will take place on Dec 3 and will be a collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and other organisations.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the race will be one of Bangkok's major events.

It will be on a par with those considered to be the most prestigious marathons in the world, such as the ones held in Tokyo, Boston, London, and Berlin, which draw thousands of participants from around the world each year, Mr Chadchart said.

"The event will benefit Bangkok immensely as it will generate income and help boost the capital's reputation," the governor said.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said World Athletics, the sport's international governing body, has officially endorsed the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok.

She said the TAT will make use of this event to attract tourists, which in turn will help boost the economy.

Those taking part in the event are health-conscious and will also bring their family members along, she added.

After the marathon, the TAT will organise activities so participants can visit other parts of the country, Ms Thapanee said.