Thailand, China in Asian Women's Volleyball title final

Thailand players celebrate winning a point against Japan in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand will meet China in the final of the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship 2023 in Nakhon Ratchasima province at 6pm on Wednesday.

Thailand, the two-times champion, upset five-times champion Japan in their semifinal on Tuesday 3-2 (25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11). Japan had beaten Thailand in their five previous encounters.

On Tuesday China, the 13-times champion, defeated Vietnam 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-22) in the first semi-final match at Korat Chatchai Hall. China are back in the final for the first time since 2015.