Ratchanok storms past Blichfeldt in HK

Ratchanok Intanon advanced to the women's singles second round of the US$420,000 BWF Hong Kong Open on Wednesday.

The Thai fourth seed defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-18, 21-17 to set up a last-16 clash with Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia at the World Tour Super 500 event.

The 28-year-old has yet to win a tournament this year. Her best result in 2023 was a runner-up finish at the Canada Open -- a World Tour Super 500 event -- in July.

Fellow Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan failed to progress after losing to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 17-21, 21-18, 17-21.

Men's singles hope Kantaphon Wangcharoen also made an early exit after losing to Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 11-21, 14-21.

Lalinrat Chaiwan and Pornpawee Chochuwong were due to face off in an all-Thai clash while Supanida Katethong was also due in action against eighth seed Wang Zhiyi of China later last night.

In other early results, women's top seed Akane Yamaguchi eased past Gao Fangjie of China 21-15, 21-14, third seed Carolina Marin of Spain edged Lin Hsiang-ti of Taiwan 21-9, 14-21, 21-14, seventh seed Zhang Beiwen of the US defeated Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 21-13, 21-13 and Aya Ohori defeated Japanese compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-19.

On the men's side, Anders Antonsen of Denmark defeated Toma Junior Popov of France 26-24, 21-17, Kenta Nishimoto of Japan downed Lu Guangzu of China 21-12, 21-15, Rasmus Gemke beat Kalle Koljonen of Finland 21-11, 23-21 and Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan ousted Chico Aura dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-15, 21-15.