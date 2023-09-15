Women's doubles pairs move into quarters in HK

Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard and compatriots Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai advanced to the women's doubles quarter-finals of the BWF Hong Kong Open in Kowloon yesterday.

Fifth seeds Benyapa and Nuntakarn overcame Lui Lok Lok and Ng Wing Yung of Hong Kong 21-12, 18-21, 21-13 and will play top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan today.

Eighth seeds Jongkolphan and Rawinda also played three games before defeating Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan 21-14, 14-21, 23-21 in the last-16 match.

They will next meet Malaysian sixth seeds Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan, who eased past compatriots Cheong Ching Yik and Teoh Mei Xing 21-7, 21-10.

Women's singles hope Ratchanok Intanon withdrew from her match against Goh Jin Wei, handing the Malaysian a spot in the last eight today against sixth seed Han Yue of China.

Eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong from Thailand also exited the World Tour Super 500 event after retiring in the second game against Wang Zhiyi of China. Wang will play fellow Chinese Zhang Yiman.

In other results yesterday, women's top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 7-21, 21-16, 26-24 while third seed Carolina Marin of Spain beat Yvonne Li of Germany 18-21, 21-14, 21-11.

On the men's side, Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia eliminated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-12, 21-11 and Chia Hao-lee of Taiwan defeated Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 19-21, 21-17, 22-20.