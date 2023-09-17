Malaysian pair show Aimsaard sisters the door

Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard bowed out in the semi-finals of the US$420,000 Hong Kong Open in Kowloon yesterday.

The fifth seeded Thai pair lost to sixth seeds Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 21-13, 21-18 in the last four of the World Tour Super 500 event.

In the other half, seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia defeated Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygysen of Denmark 21-16, 23-21 to set up a showdown with the Malaysian pair.

In the women's singles semi-finals, top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan went through to the final after battling past fifth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-17, 23-25, 21-18.

World No.2 Yamaguchi, who is looking to win her fifth title of the year, will play Zhang Yiman in the decider after the unseeded Chinese defeated Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-14, 21-11.

Leo Rolly Canando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia will face Danish seventh seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in the men's doubles final.

The 10th-seeded duo of Canando and Marthin rallied past Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan 13-21, 21-8, 21-13 while Astrup and Rasmussen upset fifth seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 24-22, 19-21, 21-11.

In the men's singles semis, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia was to face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto was to play Indonesian Anthony Ginting last night.