Late goal sinks Lamphun, earns Sharks three points

Chonburi's Ben Davis, left, vies with Lamphun's Mika Chunuonsee.

A late goal by Phanuphong Phonsa gave hosts Chonburi a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lamphun in a Thai League 1 encounter on Sunday night.

The best chance of the first half fell to the Sharks but Willian Lira fired it wide. The Warriors's Dennis Murillo was later denied by Chonburi goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

Phanuphong grabbed the winner for the home team in the 85th minute.

On Saturday, hosts BG Pathum United claimed three points following a high-scoring battle with Muang Thong United which the Rabbits won 5-2.

After the start was delayed by one hour due to heavy rain, Poramet Arj-vilai put the Kirins ahead in the 10th minute.

But Pathum then scored five goals through Jakkapan Praisuwan (29), Freddy Alves (31), Victor Cardozo (70-penalty), Patrik Gustavsson (85) and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (89).

In between, Pathum's Ryhan Stewart conceded an own goal in the 87th minute.

Ratchaburi put their campaign back on track after hammering Police Tero 6-1.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men each in injury time when Park Jun-Heong of Ratchaburi and Marc Babo of Police Tero were sent off.

Also, Chiang Rai United defeated visiting Khon Kaen United 2-0.