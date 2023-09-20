Gjurovski fired, pays the price for Kirins' poor start

Macedonian Mario Gjurovski was the longest serving coach of Muang Thong.

Struggling Thai League 1 side Muang Thong United have parted ways with coach Mario Gjurovski, the club said.

"After 99 matches in charge, Muang Thong United say farewell to coach Mario Gjurovski," the Kirins said in a statement.

"The club thanks Mario for his dedication and hard work over the years."

They are currently third from last in the top flight with one point from four games.

Former Muang Thong player Gjurovski became the youngest coach in the club's history when he took charge almost three years ago.

The 37-year-old Macedonian is also the longest serving coach of the team with 1,064 days at the helm.

The former midfielder won the Thai League 1 title with Muang Thong in 2012 and played 12 times for his country.

Uthai Boonmoh has been appointed as caretaker coach and will take charge of the Kirins when they host Nakhon Pathom on Saturday.

On Monday, high-flying Nakhon Pathom played with 10 men for about 80 minutes but still managed to beat bottom club Uthai Thani 2-1.

Nakhon Pathom defender Anurak Kamonchit was sent off after just 10 minutes.

Possawee Muanmart gave the visitors the lead in the 26th minute.

But the Tigers rallied in the second half with goals from Lesley Ablorh after 73 minutes and Athit Stephen Berg in the 85th minute.

Nakhon Pathom remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

They are sixth on eight points, just two behind the leading quartet of Bangkok United, Buriram United, Port and Chiang Rai United.