IOC chief keen to work with Srettha and his government

IOC member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, second left, congratulates Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol on being appointed as tourism and sports minister.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has congratulated Srettha Thavisin on becoming prime minister of Thailand, IOC member Patama Leeswadtrakul said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bach said he looks forward to working with the prime minister and his government.

"Please accept my congratulations on your appointment as prime minister of Thailand. Let me extend my best wishes as you begin your term in office," Bach said.

"The International Olympic Committee looks forward to continuing our faithful cooperation with your government and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

"Through our IOC member, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, we are committed to put sports at the service of society in your country.

"In the recent past, Thailand and its people have successfully organised many international competitions and events and we hope that this development can be strengthened."

Meanwhile, Patama paid a courtesy call on Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol on Monday to congratulate her on her appointment as tourism and sports minister.

They discussed sports development issues and promised to push for Thailand's candidature to host the 2030 Youth Olympics.