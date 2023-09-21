Jaravee and Galitsky in the spotlight

Thai teenager Eila Galitsky will take part in this week's Hana Financial Group Championship.

Incheon: A stellar ensemble of some of the region's most promising talents will compete in the fifth edition of the Hana Financial Group Championship, which tees off today at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

Organisers extended invitations to standouts such as Malaysia's Ashley Lau, the Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan, Singapore's Shannon Tan, Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan, and Thailand's Jaravee Boonchant and Eila Galitsky.

These players are expected to pose a strong challenge to major champions like Australia's Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, and Patty Tavatanakit, the other Thai in the tournament.

Galitsky, at just 16 years of age, is a promising amateur who skyrocketed to fame after clinching the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific title in March.

That victory in Singapore secured her a spot in this week's tournament and garnered several other prestigious invitations, notably to three majors -- the Chevron Championship, Women's British Open, and Evian Championship.

At the Chevron Championship, Galitsky proved her mettle, finishing a commendable tied 28th.

"I've been here for a vacation when I was younger but I've never played golf here before. It has been an awesome experience since winning the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific title," said the Thai teenager.

"It has been an eye-opener seeing how top golfers play their game. My experience is not there but I think I can compete."

Jaravee, 24, currently competing on the LPGA Tour, is also one to watch.

Jaravee has participated in 21 LPGA Tour events.

She is 94th in the Race to CME Globe points list. She is on track for a top-80 finish and aims to retain her card for the next season.

"Every time you get an opportunity to play in an event of such stature, you know you have the chance to prove yourself against the best and take your game to another level," said Jaravee.