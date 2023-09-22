Kingdom stun Poles, meet Slovenia on Friday

Thailand players and staff pose after their win against Poland. (Photo: volleyball­world.com)

Asian champions Thailand will take on Slovenia on Friday in the fifth match of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Lodz, Poland.

The match will be shown live on Workpoint TV (23) at 7.30pm.

The Thais will look to claim their second successive win in Pool C following their stunning 3-2 (25-18, 7-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12) victory over hosts Poland on Wednesday night.

Wipawee Srithong and Ajcharaporn Kongyot were both impressive as Thailand scored their first win against the Polish team after five straight defeats.

The loss seriously dented Poland's hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 tournament as only the top two teams from the pool will qualify directly for the Games next year.

Thailand now have two points and move up to fifth in Pool C standings, surpassing sixth-placed South Korea and seventh-placed Slovenia, who have one point each. Colombia have no points.

Italy and US occupy the top two spots with 12 points each. Germany are third on 10 points while Poland also have 10 points.

Thailand lost 3-0 to Germany and the United States, and were beaten 3-1 by Italy in the first three games.

Thailand will need to gain the right results from their remaining games against Slovenia, South Korea and Colombia, which will affect their rankings.

They are currently ranked 14th.

The last five Olympic berths will be given to the national teams based on their rankings by June next year.

Hosts France automatically earn a direct spot to next year's Games, marking the country's maiden participation in the Olympic tournament.