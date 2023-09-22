Natipong rides his luck to lead

Thailand's Natipong Srithong competes in the first round of the Yeangder TPC. (Photo: Asian Tour)

Taipei: Thailand's Natipong Srithong posted a classy bogey-free nine-under-par 63 to take the lead after the first round of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

His nine birdies, including four in a row from the 12th hole, saw him forge ahead of Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren, who shot a 64.

Defending champion Travis Smyth from Australia returned a 65, along with Thai duo Kosuke Hamamoto and Chapchai Nirat, Taiwanese amateur Su Ching-hung, and Hong Kong's Matthew Cheung.

Natipong, who has won once before on the Asian Tour at the 2015 Resorts World Manila Masters, made the perfect start to try and add to that, although he rode his luck with some wayward tee shots.

"Today was a good day," said the Thai golfer, a qualified lawyer and former amateur star, having won gold medals in the team and individual events at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

"I hit three bad shots with my driver. On hole four, I hit my driver right, it hit the cart path, and landed on another fairway. I then hit my second shot onto the green and made birdie. Then on hole nine, hit it right again, hit the cart path to another fairway. I hit two on and made par, and on another hole, I drove into the trees, but the ball bounced back, and from there I made birdie."