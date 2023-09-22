Port visit Trat with eye on top spot in Thai League 1

Bangkok United's Thitiphan Puangjan in action against Lion City Sailors.

Port will take the sole Thai League 1 lead if they beat Trat on Friday.

After four matches, Bangkok United, Buriram United, Port and Chiang Rai share the lead on 10 points.

Port's match at Trat is the only top-flight game on Friday and the visitors are heavy favourites to claim all three points.

While unbeaten Port are title contenders, Trat are relegation strugglers with only three points from four matches.

On Saturday, struggling giants Muang Thong United host Nakhon Pathom United.

Muang Thong fired coach Mario Gjurovski this week after their bad start to the season with the Kirins having only one point from four matches.

Interim coach Uthai Boonmoh will take charge of the team.

"We won't change our style and will continue playing an attacking game," said Uthai.

"Mario laid the foundation for this style but first we have to regain our confidence as soon as possible. We will play for our fans and try to get our first win of the season.

Newcomers Nakhon Pathom are one of the early surprise packages of the season.

They have eight points, just two behind the leading quartet.

Angels win ACL opener

Thitiphan Puangjan's stunning long-range strike saw Bangkok United open their AFC Champions League campaign with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Singapore's Lion City Sailors in Group F on Wednesday night.

The Singaporean side opened the scoring midway through the first half through Diego Lopes at Jalan Besar Stadium but the Angels rallied in the second half with their captain Everton equalising shortly after the restart and Thitiphan firing home from distance just after the hour.

In the other Group F match, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea defeated Hong Kong's Kitchee 2-1.