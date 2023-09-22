Thai spikers see off Slovenia

Hattaya Bamrungsuk of Thailand gets the ball over the net in the Olympic qualifying match against Slovenia in Lodz, Poland on Tuesday. (Photo: Volleyballworld.com)

The Thai women’s volleyball team cruised to their second victory at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a straight-sets win over Slovenia in Lodz, Poland on Friday.

The Asian champions scored 22 points from opponent errors, versus just 6 for the 28th-ranked Slovenes, en route to the 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win.

Outside hitter Wipawee Srithong with 14 points paced the Thai attack, followed by Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Chatchu-On Moksri with 13 each.

The victory, coupled with a morale-boosting 3-2 upset over seventh-ranked Poland on Wednesday, gives 14th-ranked Thailand a 2-4 record with two matches left against lower-ranked opposition: South Korea (36th) and Colombia (22nd).

With Italy, the USA and Germany all undefeated in Pool C at 4-0, the Thai side’s chances of a ticket to Paris 2024 are mathematically infinitesimal, but if they do not qualify in Poland, they still have a chance if they do well in the Nations League early next year.

Thailand had opened the tournament with straight-sets losses to Germany and defending Olympic champions the USA. They finally won a set against fifth-ranked Italy but went on to lose the match 3-1.

A total of 24 teams are competing for places in Paris in three eight-team pools this week, with the Pool A matches taking place in Japan and the Pool B competition in China.

Pool C consists of Thailand, Poland, the USA, 2022 Nations League winners Italy, Germany, Colombia, South Korea and Slovenia.

All inside the FIVB top seven, Poland, the USA and Italy are the three favourites to qualify.

Only 12 countries will make it into the Olympic volleyball tournament. The top two teams in each of the three pools will earn tickets to Paris. Hosts France already have an automatic place, and the remaining five places will be filled based on rankings following the first phase of the Volleyball Nations League 2024.

Thailand’s next match will be against South Korea on Saturday at 7.30pm Thailand time and will be broadcast live on Workpoint TV Channel 23.

The final match against Colombia will take place on Sunday at 7.30pm Thailand time.