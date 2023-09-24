Thais, Kuwait meet in must-win battle for both sides

Getting ready: Thailand players take part in a training session.

Thailand U23 men's football team coach Issara Sritaro on Saturday made it clear that his players will be going all out for a win in their last Asian Games Group E battle with Kuwait on Sunday.

The Thais need a victory to keep alive their chances of making it to the next stage of the tournament after a 1-1 draw with Bahrain in their opener and a 4-0 rout at the hands of South Korea in the second game.

Both teams have one point each after playing two matches.

The Thailand-Kuwait match will kick off at 6.30pm (Thai time) at Zhejiang Normal University East Stadium with South Korea and Bahrain playing in the other group match at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium at the same time.

Issara said the aim was to claim three points from the crucial match against Kuwait.

"We are hoping to win this match and we know that both teams can't fancy any other result," added Issara on the eve of the match.

"We will try our best to pick up three points. Our aim is to reach the last-16 stage and we will try to achieve it.

"We are lucky that we don't have any injured players so we can go in with our best players."

Meanwhile, Thailand midfielder Warit Chuthong is also keeping his fingers crossed for a victory over Kuwait on Sunday.

"We weren't able to perform the way we wanted to in the first two matches," said Warit.

"We need more teamwork and must combined more effectively, but we will be trying our best to beat Kuwait."

Meanwhile, The Thai women's football team kick off their campaign in Hangzhou with a match against India at 3pm on Sunday (Thai time).

Chaba Kaew coach Naruepol Kaenson said: "We have many players in our squad who have never played at the Asian level before so there is bound to be some nerves. But we have prepared the team well and we will just stick to our style.

"If we can play the way we trained then we do have a chance of starting off with a victory over India."