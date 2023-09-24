Killen storms to top at Thailand Mixed, Panuphol in hot pursuit

Killen's 62 catapults him to the top in Thailand Mixed tournament

fine form: Matt Killen gestures during the third round of the Thailand Mixed event in Phetchaburi yesterday.

Matt Killen fired a nine-under-par 62 in the third round to take a one-shot lead in the Thailand Mixed season finale at the Lakeview Resort and Golf Club in Phetchaburi yesterday.

The Hua Hin-based Briton notched six birdies in the first seven holes and got three more without a single bogey.

His 15-under 201 total put him one shot ahead of two-time Asian Tour victor Panuphol Pittayarat and overnight leader Newport Laparojkit.

Killen, who mainly competes in Asia, including the Asian Development Tour, expressed his satisfaction with his performance.

"Today was obviously a good day. The score is really good. I just kept the mistake off the card. I had a really good start, six birdies in the first seven holes. I had a good start and kept it going."

Killen, who is based at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Hua Hin, has not yet won a title.

His best result to date was a third-place finish in the BRG Da Nang Open in Vietnam last year.

If he prevails today, he will become the first foreigner to win in the Thailand Mixed series since its inception in 2021.

Panuphol shot a 63 with nine birdies and a single bogey on the 10th hole.

"It was a day that I felt fun out there," said Panuphol, winner of the 2017 Indonesian Open and the 2018 Thailand Open.

"As it was a moving day, I tried to create as many birdie chances as possible."

The winner will get 750,000 baht from a total purse of five million baht.