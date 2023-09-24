Lee two shots behind frontrunner Kim in Inchoen

title contender: Minjee Lee reacts during the third round.

Incheon: World No.7 Minjee Lee positioned herself for another shot at her maiden KLPGA Tour victory after carding a third-round three-under-par 69 yesterday to head into today's finale of the Hana Financial Group Championship in solo third, just two shots off the pace.

Lee, the runner-up of the 2021 edition, sandwiched five birdies between a pair of bogeys on the second and 17th holes at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon. She reached the 54-hole mark at six-under 210.

The Australian was pleased to stay on course for a back-to-back victory after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship a fortnight ago.

"I'll be playing in the last group, it's going to be a challenge, but it will be fun," Lee said.

Kim Su-Ji is on the brink of successfully defending her title after shooting a 68, leading with a 208, one shot ahead of overnight leader Choi Hye-Jin, who carded a 71.

However, Kim faces stiff competition with compatriots Lin Ju-Yeon, Jo Hye-Lim, and Lee Da-Yeon sitting just three shots back in joint fourth.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit was in a group of three players tied for seventh on 212 after three rounds.

Patty, who carded a 72, was, relieved to have survived a challenging day as she explained she had struggled with the tough pin positions.

"The pins were particularly difficult today. I hung in there and tried to maintain momentum, but nothing seemed to work out," she said.

"For tomorrow, I'll take it one shot at a time and enjoy the process."

Compatriot Jaravee Boonchant slipped to tied 26th after battling to a 76.