Poom sinks last-gasp eagle to take Yeangder lead

Taipei: Thailand's Poom Saksansin sensationally holed his third shot from 112 yards on the par-five 18th for an eagle to take the third-round lead in the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club yesterday.

His eight-under-par 64, for an 18-under 198 total, opened up a two-shot lead on Aussie defending champion Travis Smyth, who carded a 68, Taiwan's Lee Chieh-po, the runner-up last year, in with a 66, and Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar, who shot a 67.

Poom is a three-time winner on the Asian Tour but his most recent victory came in 2018 at the Indonesian Masters and he has rarely featured since that win, which was his second success in the tournament, having also triumphed in 2016.

"On the first nine holes, I could control everything, good driver, good irons and putting well, but on the back nine I was stuck with the wind reading a little bit, and then lost confidence with the driver. But on the last hole I got lucky and holed it from 112 yards for eagle," said Poom, 30.

He made six birdies in his first 10 holes before his explosive finish.

"I think because I am playing less golf now, I don't expect so much, just enjoy my golf, that's what I think. I always see my coach and then practise like one or two hour a day, some days I don't practise," added the Thai golfer, whose fiance Piyatida, or Ing Ing, is caddying for him this week.