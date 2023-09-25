Panipak '100 percent ready'

Panipak Wongpattanakit, right, on her way to winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. afp JAVIER SORIANO

Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit is hot favourite to retain her Asian Games title at Hangzhou 2022 today.

It will be the 26-year-old's last Asian Games and the 49kg queen wants a second Asiad gold medal.

Panipak, the top seed in the 49kg class, has a relatively smooth path to the final as she received a bye in the first round. Her second-round opponent will be the winner between those from Cambodia and Nepal.

Second seed Guo Qing of China and fourth seed Mobina Nematzadeh from Iran, seen as Panipak's most dangerous opponents, are in the bottom half.

"I am 100 percent ready," said the Surat Thani native. "I won't underestimate anyone. I will give my all to get the gold medal for Thai fans."

Panipak, who also won bronze medals at the 2014 Asian Games and 2016 Olympics, will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thailand coach Chatchai Che said he was satisfied with the draw.

"But athletes at the Asian Games are not ordinary ones. However, I believe our athletes will give their all."