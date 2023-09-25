Princess cheers on Thai Teams
PUBLISHED : 24 Sep 2023 at 21:29

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, dressed in a white jacket, graciously posed with multiple Thai sports teams in Hangzhou, China, to offer them moral support during the ongoing Asian Games. The Princess will also represent Thailand as an an accomplished equestrian in the Asian Games.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, advisor to National Olympic Committee of Thailand and advisor to the president of  Olympic Council of Asia OCA, are also in the photos. 

