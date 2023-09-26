Spikers on a high ahead of title quest in Hangzhou

Thailand players, from left, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Pimpichaya Kokram and Pornpun Guedpard celebrate a win at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Poland last week. volleyballworld.com

The Thai women's volleyball team will be in a confident mood when they play at the Asian Games after their impressive finish at the Olympic qualifying tournament.

The Thais beat Colombia 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26) on Sunday in their final match in Pool C of the qualifying tournament for Paris 2024 at Lodz in Poland.

It was their fourth successive win after defeating Poland, Slovenia and South Korea.

They missed out on a ticket to Paris after beginning the event with three straight losses against Germany, the USA and Italy.

Danai Sriwacharamaytakul's team finished fourth in Pool C behind the USA, Poland and Italy.

The top two teams from each of the three pools earned berths at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Dominican Republic and Serbia were the top two sides in Pool A, while Turkey and Brazil received Olympic spots in Pool B.

France have qualified for the 2024 Olympics as hosts.

The remaining five slots will be determined by the world rankings in June 2024.

World No.14 Thailand will next play at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) on Monday announced its 12-player squad for the Games.

The star-studded team include Piyanut Pannoy, crafty setter Pornpun Guedpard, Thatdao Nuekjang, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Chatchu-On Moksri, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Pimpichaya Kokram.

Thailand stunned China 3-2 in the final of the Asian championship earlier this month after upsetting Japan by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

However, China defeated Thailand in the final of the previous Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018.

At Hangzhou, Thailand are in Pool B alongside Taiwan and Mongolia with the top two teams in each group advancing to the next round.

The Thais will start their campaign against Taiwan on Sunday before taking on Mongolia the following day.