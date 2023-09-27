Angels fly past BG, Buriram muzzle Police

Bangkok United's Willen Mota celebrates his goal.

Defending champions Buriram United and Bangkok United won their respective games on Monday night to stay neck and neck at the top of the Thai League 1 table.

The Angels had a brace from Willen Mota as they defeated BG Pathum United 2-0 at home, while Buriram edged hosts Police Tero 2-1.

Both sides have 13 points each after five matches but Bangkok United have a slight edge on goal difference.

Bangkok United created a number of chances in the first half but were only able to break the deadlock after 69 minutes when Willen guided a Mahmoud Eid cross past Pathum goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom.

Willen was again on target in the added time of second half when he latched on to a ball from midfielder Thitiphan Puangchan.

Pathum United coach Thongchai Sukkokee blamed a long list of injured players for the loss.

"We had to make changes to our tactics because some of the key players were not available for the match," he said.

"We had to rest our main striker Teerasil Dangda also because he is nursing an injury."

Lonsana Doumbouya scored two goals as Buriram United picked up three points from their trip to Police Tero.

The Thunder Castle got off the mark in the 21st minute when Doumbouya headed home a lob from Goran Causic.

Buriram United dominated the second half as well and Doumbouya was on target again with a header after being set up by Ramil Sheydayev at 57 minutes. The hosts pulled one back through Isaac Honny four minutes from time.

Buriram coach Arthur Papas said: "We controlled the game and should have had a better result but we made mistakes. We need to improve."