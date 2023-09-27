Issara: We do have a chance against Iran

Thailand players take part in a training session ahead of their match against Iran on Wednesday.

Thailand men's U23 football team are ready for a tough test against Iran, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, in the last 16 round on Wednesday.

While the young War Elephants reached the last 16 stage as one of the best third-placed teams from Group E, Iran topped the Group B standings.

Thailand coach Issara Sritaro said yesterday he was worried about the fitness of some key players.

"We have to check on the fitness of Maximilian Steibauer and Phithak Phimpae to ascertain if they are ready for the match," said Issara.

"It'll be a tough game for us because their players are tall and strong, but we've done our homework.

"We'll have to be focused all the time in defence because the Iranians are very good at long shots and crossing the ball.

"I believe that if we can play our game and execute our plan for the match, we do have a chance. I don't think they [Iran] are as strong as the South Koreans."

The match will kick off at 3.30pm (Thai time) at Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium and will be live on T Sports 7, NBT, MCOT and AIS Play.

Chaba Kaew face Taiwan

In the women's football competition, Thailand take on Taiwan in their last match of Group B.

The match will start at 6.30pm (Thai time).

It will be a battle for the top spot in the group as both teams have three points each but Taiwan have a better goal difference.

The five group winners and three best second-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

"We are ready for the match and don't have any pressure at all," said Naruepol Kaenson, coach of the Thai women's team.