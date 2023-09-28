Sailors lighten up a dull day

Windsurfer Aticha Homraruen from Thailand celebrates winning bronze in the women's iQFoil event on Wednesday.

Thailand's sailors and windsurfers helped add medals to the country's haul at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Wednesday.

Thailand claimed three medals -- one silver and two bronze -- at the NBX Sailing Centre.

All races scheduled for the final day were called off but Benyapa Jantawan's overnight efforts proved enough to land the silver medal in the women's IKA formula kite competition.

Chen Jingyue of China was the winner with South Korea's Lee Young-Eun taking the bronze.

Windsurfer Aticha Homraruen received the women's iQFoil bronze medal.

Huang Xianting of the host country took the gold and Hong Kong's Ma Kwan Ching the silver in the event.

In the men's IKA formula kite, the Thais took bronze through Joseph Jonathan Weston with Singapore's Max Maeder grabbing the gold ahead of China's Zhang Haoran.

On Tuesday, Weka Bhanubandh and Noppassorn Khunboonjan won two gold medals for the Kingdom in sailing.

Weka, 16, won the boy's dinghy ILCA4 event while Noppassorn, 17, topped the girl's dinghy ILCA4 event.

Both Weka and Noppassorn received their gold medals on Wednesday.

In certain sports, medals are not added to the table until the official prize presentation ceremony has taken place.

Windsurfers Natthaphong Phonoppharat and Siripon Kaewduangngam added two silver medals after finishing second in the men's and women's RS:X events respectively.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, shooters Isarapa Imprasertsuk, Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit and Nutchaya Sutarporn finished third in the women's skeet team.

In their five attempts, the Thai team accumulated 342 points, good enough to beat India to fourth place by six points.

Zoya Kravchenko, Assem Orynbay and Olga Panarina of Kazakhstan topped the standings with 350 points to take the gold medal.

Finishing just two points adrift of the winners were the Chinese team of Gao Jinmei, Huang Sixue and Jiang Yiting.

In sepak takraw, Thailand set up an enticing title showdown with arch-foes Malaysia in the men's team regu final following their 2-0 over South Korea on Wednesday.

Malaysia defeated Laos with the same scoreline in the other semi-finals.

In the first contest, the Thais dominated the South Koreans 21-9, 21-11 before winning the second tie 21-8, 21-13.

Thailand were in with a chance of a 1-2 finish the EC Sports FC event of the Esports competition.

Phatanasak Varanan was to face Kwak Jun-Hyouk of South Korea in the losers' bracket final last night.

The winner of the match was to take on Teedech Songsaisakul of Thailand in the gold medal match, also scheduled for last night.

Meanwhile, the Asian Games awarded its first-ever Esports gold medal on Tuesday as China defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the final of the Arena of Valor Asian Games Version.

Table tennis legend Ma Long said he had almost certainly made his last Asian Games appearance after helping hosts China to men's team gold.

The five-time Olympic champion had the perfect finale as his straight-games victory over South Korea's Park Gang-Hyeon clinched gold for China, and the sixth Asian Games title of his storied career.

The 34-year-old said afterwards that he would not be competing in the individual events in Hangzhou.

Asked about the prospect of defending his Olympic title in Paris next summer, Ma said: "Paris is still too early to say for me.

"I'm not thinking so far ahead yet."

Cricket record

Nepal became the first men's team in history to score more than 300 runs in T20 international cricket on Wednesday as they rewrote the record books against part-timers Mongolia.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, they bludgeoned 314-3 in their 20 overs in Hangzhou, beating the previous highest of 278-3 by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Teenager Kushal Malla, batting number three, spearheaded the onslaught by crashing the fastest T20 international century, off 34 balls.

The 19-year-old's whirlwind innings eclipsed the previous quickest held jointly by South African David Miller, India's Rohit Sharma and the Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara, who all took 35 balls.

Left-hander Malla, who made his Nepal debut when he was just 15, went on to finish on 137 not out off just 50 balls. It was his maiden T20 international century and he smacked 12 sixes and eight fours.

Nepal's batsmen were rampant on a sunny morning at the Zhejiang University for Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, captain Rohit Paudel creaming 61 off 27 balls with six sixes.

But it was Dipendra Singh Airee who finished the innings in ridiculous fashion against the hapless Mongolian bowlers, hitting a scarcely believable eight sixes in an unbeaten 52 off 10 balls.

The powerful 23-year-old raced to his fifty off nine balls, another T20 world record, and one that should stand in perpetuity as it mathematically impossible to reach the landmark any quicker. bangkok post/afp