War Elephants' run ends at last 16 stage

Thailand U23 football team coach Issara Sritaro watches his team play against Iran on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's run in the men's football competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games ended on Wednesday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Iran at Shangcheng Sports Centre Stadium.

It was always going to be tall order for the Thais against Iran, one of the title favourites in the tournament which is mainly restricted to players aged under 23 years.

Thailand U23 team coach Issara Sritaro said: "It was the goalkeeping error that took the match away from us. Such things happen in football, but it was an avoidable mistake.

"We must admit that we weren't ready for an event of this magnitude and most importantly the team lacked balance.

"We need to have a frank talk about how we are going to prepare ourselves for the future assignments.

"As far as I am concerned, I don't blame the players. There is no need to feel sorry about anything because everyone tried his best."

The young War Elephants were off to an impressive start as Yotsakorn Burapha picked up a loose clearance but shot it over the bar.

A costly error by goalkeeper Nopphon Lakhonphon in the 15th minute gave the Iranians their first goal. Nopphon found striker Amirarsalan Motahhari with a clearance and the ball bounced back into the net.

The Thais went on the attack after conceding the goal and saw Purachet Thodsanit shoot ball over the bar.

The Iranians refused get bogged down in a defensive battle and made some forays into the Thai half with Amir Jafari's shot being saved by the Thai defenders.

As the two sides traded attacks, Kittisak Phutchan was denied by Iran goalkeeper Seyedhossein Hosseini.

Motahhari had an opportunity to double the lead but this time Nopphon was up to the task and cleared the ball.

However, after a mistake by a Thai defender, Nopphon conceded a penalty in the 81st minute which was converted by Yasin Salmani.