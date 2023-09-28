Thai star Stamp ready to write history at ONE event

Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex is greeted by her fans before a recent bout. x

Stamp Fairtex is looking to write a new chapter into the combat sports history books at ONE Fight Night 14 this weekend.

The Thai megastar faces Ham Seo-Hee on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title on the line.

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen, and victory over Ham would make the 25-year-old the first athlete to win world titles in three different sports.

"It means a lot to me. If I can win, I'll write my own history as the first female three-sport world champion, which no one had ever accomplish before, even males," she said.

"I'm determined to write history."

To achieve the historic feat, however, Stamp will have to get past a foe who is riding a wave of momentum.

"Hamzzang" is undefeated in her three ONE Championship appearances so far, bringing her winning run to a staggering nine fights.

The task of halting Ham's hot streak is not lost on Stamp, who remains respectful of her opponent's skills.

"Ham Seo-Hee is really strong fighter. Just look at her ripped body! She has a good left hand and she can control herself really well," she said.

"Ham's strength is the precision in her left hand. She always followed her punch with a low take down or body lock. Her weaknesses, I think she still hesitates to finish her opponent. She's not decisive enough."

In addition to her 34 professional MMA fights, Ham is also a veteran of 11 fights under kickboxing rules.

Stamp, on the other hand, has 81 Muay Thai fights to her name in addition to her 10-2 record in MMA. That experience, she says, has provided her with the formula to overcome the South Korean contender.

"She comes from kickboxing and I'm from Muay Thai, which means her footwork may be better than mine," she said.

"But I have far more weapons to pick than her. I have punch, kick, knee and elbow.

"Maybe Ham may not be good at elbows because of her kickboxing background. I have various Muay Thai weapons in my arsenal. Maybe if she leaves an opening, I probably will finish her off with an elbow."