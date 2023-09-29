Angels keen to press home advantage in Buriram clash

Totchtawan Sripan

Thai League 1 table-toppers Bangkok United and Buriram United come face to face on Friday night in a mouth-watering battle.

Both teams are still unbeaten in the top league and have 13 points each, but the Angels, who will be at home today, have a better goal difference.

Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan said on Thursday that his men would have to make the most of the home advantage.

"In Thai League 1, it is the head-to-head record which counts in case of a tie on points so we will have to get the better of Buriram United in this game," said Totchtawan.

"I have full faith in my team that they can pull off a victory over Buriram but to achieve that they would have to be focused on the game throughout."

The two teams recently met in the Thailand Champions Cup where Bangkok United won the title by defeating the Thunder Castle 2-0.

While Bangkok United are high on confidence following their 2-0 victory over BG Pathum United last weekend, the Rabbits will be aiming to bounce back from the loss when they host Lamphun Warriors in today's first match.