Lifting bronze worth its weight in gold

eSports, badminton also add medals to Thai haul in Hangzhou

Start of a new era?: Thai weightlifter Thanyathon Sukcharoen is in action in the women's 49kg division in Hangzhou on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Thai weightlifter Thanyathon Sukcharoen finished third in the women's 49kg class at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.

While she only claimed a bronze, the medal should help elevate the image of Thailand after a spate of doping allegations and subsequent bans.

Thanyathon lifted 90kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk for a total of 199kg, good enough to seal third place.

The exciting tussle between Ri Song-Gum of North Korea, who have returned to the Games after a lengthy absence, and Jiang Huihua of the host country saw many records tumble.

Jiang topped the snatch charts with a Games record heave of 94kg, but Ri hit back with a world record lift of 124kg on her third attempt in the clean and jerk contest to take the gold medal.

Jiang's best in clean and jerk was recorded at 119kg.

Ri's total of 216kg shattered the world, Asian and Games records with Jiang finishing second on 211kg.

Another Thai lifter Sanikun Tanasan finished at the foot of the table after failing to lift 103kg in clean and jerk in her allotted three attempts.

Her best in snatch was a heave of 85kg.

Previously known as Sopita Tanasan, she won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 48kg division. She was banned for two years in 2019 for doping.

Weightlifting is Thailand's most successful discipline at the Olympics as their lifters have won five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

Thailand were banned from sending weightlifters to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of multiple doping offences.

Meanwhile, Thailand won another medal from eSports at Hangzhou 2022 on Saturday.

They beat Vietnam 2-0 in the bronze medal match of the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 at China Hangzhou Esports Centre.

China and Hong Kong were to face off later in the gold medal match.

Boxer Baison Maneekon is assured of at least a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals of the women's 75kg division.

Baison defeated Er- denetuya Enkhbaatar of Mongolia 5-0 to ease into the last four of the event.

The Thai badminton team had to settle for a bronze medal after losing to South Korea 3-1 in the women's team semi-finals at Binjiang Gymnasium.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan won the only point for the team after she edged Kim Ga-Eun 24-22, 14-21, 21-13 in the third match of the tie.

Korean world No.1 An Se-Young battled past Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 18-21, 21-15 to give the Koreans a 1-0 lead.

Lee So-Hee and Baek Ha-Na doubled the advantage after they rallied to beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 23-25, 21-13, 21-5.

Busanan revived Thailand's hopes with her victory but Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong put the tie beyond their reach with a 21-19, 21-12 victory over Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn in the fourth match.

The Koreans will play China in the gold medal match on Sunday after the host team defeated Japan 3-1 in the other semi-final tie.

It was Thailand's third bronze medal in the women's team event. They also took the third place in 2002 and 2018.

The individual events begin on Monday and end on Oct 7.

Golfers in contention

Thai golfer Arpichaya Yubol trailed leader Aditi Ashok of India by seven strokes after the third round of the women's individual event.

Ashok shot a stunning 11-under 61 on Saturday at the West Lake International Golf Course to move to 22-under 194.

Arpichaya hit a three-under 69 for a 15-under 201 total.

China's Lin Xiyu was a stroke further back in third place after a 68. Japan's Saki Baba (68) was fourth on 205

Thai duo Eila Galitsky (67) and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan (70) were in a group tied for fifth on 10-under 206.

In the team event, India led on 29-under 403. Thailand were second on 404 and China third on 406.

In the men's individual event, Thailand's Atiruj Winaicharoenchai was at joint fourth on 197 after a third-round 67 while compatriot Phachara Kongwatmai was tied 11th on 203 following a 68.

Hong Kong's Taichi Kho led the field on 24-under 192.

In the team event, Thailand were second on 604, 14 shots behind leaders South Korea. Hong Kong were third on 605.