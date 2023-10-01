Crafty Chanathip turns super-sub to orchestrate Pathum's triumph

Two-goal hero: The Rabbits's Igor Sergeyev celebrates after scoring.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin came on as a substitute and provided an assist that put BG Pathum United on course to a 3-0 rout of lowly Lamphun Warriors in Thai League 1 on Friday night.

A heavy rain played the spoilsport as the big match between table-toppers Bangkok United and Buriram United was postponed due to a water-logged pitch.

The match will be rescheduled to a later date.

Former champions Pathum United were firing blanks until Rabbits coach Thongchai Sukkokee decided to send on Chanathip to replace Chaowat Weerachart after the break.

Chanathip's introduction gave Pathum the edge they desperately needed in the midfield and the Rabbits looked like a different side.

The Thai playmaker, who has just recovered from an injury that made him miss the prestigious King's Cup in Chiang Mai last month, set up Igor Sergeyev for Pathum's first goal in the 70th minute.

They doubled the lead two minutes later when right wing-back Santiparb Janngom crossed the ball for Uzbekistan striker Sergeyev to score again.

Jakkapan Praisuwan netted the third in added time to complete the rout.