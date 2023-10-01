Europe make strong start to Ryder Cup singles

Patrick Cantlay and his caddie Joe LaCava (L) were roundly jeered on the opening tee

ROME - Europe made an excellent start in their bid to secure the four points needed to regain the Ryder Cup from the United States in Sunday's singles, taking early leads in five of the first six matches.

Luke Donald's hosts teed off on the final day defending a 10.5-5.5 overall advantage in the Rome sunshine, with the USA hoping for a record-breaking comeback after a dramatic finish to Saturday's play.

Jon Rahm moved 1-up through six holes on world number one Scottie Scheffler as the American's putting woes continued.

Viktor Hovland was also two holes to the good through five against Collin Morikawa.

Two of the men at the centre of Saturday's controversy, when Rory McIlroy was enraged by the behaviour of Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava on the 18th green, also made early moves at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Cantlay had also brushed aside reports he was protesting at the lack of pay for players at the event by not wearing a cap.

He was met with deafening boos on the first tee before the home fans waved their caps at him all the way down the hole.

But a birdie on the second gave Cantlay a 1-up lead Justin Rose.

McIlroy took the first hole against Sam Burns, as did Europe's Matthew Fitzpatrick in his match with Max Homa.

Tyrrell Hatton then rolled in another birdie putt on the opening green to forge ahead of Brian Harman, as the cheers of the home fans continued to echo around the course.