Thai women sweep the golds in golf

Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol celebrates during women's individual event. (REUTERS/Alfie Lee)

Hangzhou: Thai golfers completed a golden double by landing the women's individual and team events top honours at the Asian Games on Sunday.

LPGA Tour rookie Arphichaya Yubol was crowned the individual gold medallist, finishing two shots ahead of Aditi Ashok of India at the West Lake International Golf Course.

The Thai star shot a four-under-par 68 in the final round to finish on 19-under 269 total while overnight leader Ashok had a shocking five-over 77 to finish on 17-under 271.

"When I hit the second shot on 18 I felt it was straight, but when I saw it land on the green, I cried a little bit," said world No.206 Arpichaya, who was mobbed by her equally emotional Thai teammates after holing the final putt.

Ashok, who shot an incredible 11-under-par 61 on Saturday, started Sunday's round day seven shots ahead of Arpichaya.

Yoo Hyun-Jo of South Korea took the bronze medal after finishing on 16-under 272 following an impressive 65.

Another Thai Patcharajutar Kongkraphan was fifth on 276 after a 70 while compatriot Eila Galitsky, who shot a 73, finished seventh on 279.

Arpichaya's four-under round also sealed the women's team gold for Thailand on a 34-under 542 aggregate, six clear of South Korea, with China taking bronze.

The men's team of Phachara Khongwatmai, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Danthai Boonma and Poom Saksansin took the silver medal after finishing on 51-under 813.

South Korea won gold on 76-under 788 while Hong Kong took bronze on 50-under 814.

Hong Kong's Taichi Kho took the individual gold medal. The silver medal went to Im Sung-Jae of South Korea and the bronze medal was won by Hung Chien-yao of Taiwan.

In cycling BMX racing, Komet Sukkprasert claimed a silver medal, finishing second behind Japan's Asuma Nakai. Philippines' Bren Patrick Coo took bronze.

Komet clocked 38.478, 0.936 behind Nakai, who clocked, while Coo's time was 39.076.

It was Thailand's first medal in the sport.

Komet Sukprasert competes in the cycling BMX racing. PR

Boxer Chuthamat Raksat moved into the final of the women's 50kg division after beating Zareen Nikhat of India 3-2 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Chuthamat, who has already secured her Paris Olympics ticket after reaching the last four on Friday, will now lock horns for the gold medal with China's Wu Yu, who defeated Mongolia's Yegusen Oyuntsetseg 5-0 earlier in the day.

Earlier, Thananya Somnuek secured her spot at the Paris Olympics next year after reaching the semi-finals of the women's 60kg division on Sunday.

She defeated Haswatun Hasanah of Indonesia by RSC in the second round on Sunday and is assured of at least a bronze medal for making it to the last four.

Janjaem Suwannapheng also moved into the semi-finals of the women's 60kg after she defeated Seon Su-Jin of South Korea 5-0.

However compatriot Porntip Buapa failed to advance after she lost to Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's 57kg division.

In volleyball, Asian champions Thailand began their campaign with a 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-12, 25-13) victory over Taiwan in Pool B at Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium on Sunday.

They play Mongolia in their second match today.

In badminton, South Korea crushed China's dreams in the women's team badminton final, winning the final 3-0.

Silver for sprinter Puripol

Thailand's teenage sprinter Puripol Boonson captured the silver medal at the men's 100m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old clocked 10.02sec to finish second behind China's Xie Zhenye who crossed the line with a winning time of 9.97sec.

Azeem Muhammad Fahmi of Malaysia took the bronze medal with a time of 10.11sec.

It was the second time in a day Puripol set a new Thai record. He had earlier set a new mark in the semi-finals with a time of 10.06sec.

"The Chinese runner clocked 9.97sec and I feel I wasn't that far behind. I just missed a chance to go under 10sec but that's OK. It was very close and I am so happy with my performance," said Puripol.

"I had a better start in the final than I did in the semi-finals but still not as good as the other runners. Once I got into my stride, I tried to pick up my speed and did my best. I managed to break my own record which is great.

"I have two more races -- the 200m and the 4x100m relay -- and I hope everyone back home in Thailand will cheer me on," he added.

"My goal in the 200m race is to win a medal, doesn't matter which medal. I'm not under pressure. I am just going to do my best.

"Finally I would like to thank my family, especially my mother. She was there when I competed at the SEA Games and she is here with me at the Asian Games as well. Thank you so much mom."