Port show visiting Khon Kaen no mercy

Port's Bordin Phala celebrates after scoring against Khon Kaen United.

Port joined Bangkok United and Buriram United at the top of the Thai League 1 table following a 6-1 victory over Khon Kaen United on Saturday night.

The triumph gave Port 13 points from six outings -- the same as the Angels and the Thunder Castle who both have a game in hand after their Friday night clash was postponed due to heavy rain.

Hamilton Soares (11, 34), Barros Tardelli (50-pen, 75-pen), Bordin Phala (79) and Teerasak Poeiphimai (90+3) scored for hosts Port, while Brenner netted Khon Kaen's only goal in the 14th minute.

Elsewhere, Muang Thong United won their second match of the season by defeating PT Prachuap 3-1.

Hosts Ratchaburi had two goals from Njiva as they defeated Trat 3-1. The visitors were left with 10 men on the field after Thitawee Aksornsri was sent off in the 34th minute.