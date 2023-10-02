Port show visiting Khon Kaen no mercy

Port joined Bangkok United and Buriram United at the top of the Thai League 1 table following a 6-1 victory over Khon Kaen United on Saturday night.
The triumph gave Port 13 points from six outings -- the same as the Angels and the Thunder Castle who both have a game in hand after their Friday night clash was postponed due to heavy rain.
Hamilton Soares (11, 34), Barros Tardelli (50-pen, 75-pen), Bordin Phala (79) and Teerasak Poeiphimai (90+3) scored for hosts Port, while Brenner netted Khon Kaen's only goal in the 14th minute.
Elsewhere, Muang Thong United won their second match of the season by defeating PT Prachuap 3-1.
Hosts Ratchaburi had two goals from Njiva as they defeated Trat 3-1. The visitors were left with 10 men on the field after Thitawee Aksornsri was sent off in the 34th minute.