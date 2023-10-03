Rabbits eager for Johor victory

Pathum United captain Sarach Yooyen, left, poses with Johor Darul Ta'zim forward Heberty Fernandes at a press conference on Monday.

Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United host Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta'zim on Tuesday for a Group I game of the AFC Champions League and it promises to be a high-octane contest.

The match at Pathum Stadium kicks off at 7pm.

Both teams are hoping to make amends for their opening losses as only the group winners are guaranteed places in the last 16 stage.

The Rabbits, captained by Sarach Yooyen, lost 3-1 to Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea in their first group game, while Johor were edged 1-0 by Japan's Kawasaki Frontale.

"We have many players sidelined due to injuries and we will do last-minute fitness assessments on a few players before the game," Pathum director Surachai Jaturapattarapong said on Monday.

"We have no choice but to field our strongest XI and get three points.

"Johor have some players who have played in Thailand before, but I don't see this having much effect on the match.

"I believe it will be an entertaining encounter and one that we will win."⁣

Johor coach Esteban Solari said: "This will be our second game. BG Pathum United are strong opponents but we hope to perform to the best of our ability.⁣

"We've prepared well and will be looking to get something from this fixture. We have Heberty who has played in Thailand before and that is a plus, but we are a team.

"I have confidence going into the match. It is important we show our character and style in order to get the desired results."