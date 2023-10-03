Wasps, coach Thawatchai part ways after poor start

Coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul.

Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap have parted ways with coach Thawatchai Dumrong-ongtrakul, the club announced on Monday.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said Thawatchai decided to quit after the Killer Wasps lost 3-1 to former champions Muang Thong United on Saturday.

Thawatchai's second stint with Prachuap lasted only six matches in which the team could only accumulate five points from one win, two draws and three losses. They are spotted among the bottom three in the top flight.

The former Thailand international is the fourth coach to lose job this season after Masatada Ishii (Buriram United), Pattarapol Naprasert (Uthai Thani) and Mario Gjurovski (Muang Thong United).

Meanwhile in Sunday night games, Chonburi suffered their first home loss of the season, going down 2-0 to Uthai Thani.

Sharks coach Makoto Teguramori said: "We were doing well but then we conceded a goal and everyone started looking tired. Some of our key players are members of the national teams so they are tired."

In Sunday's other match, Police Tero rallied from a goal down to edge hosts Nakhon Pathom United 2-1.