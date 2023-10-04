Uphill task for relaxed Angels

Buriram captain Theerathon Bunmathan speaks at a press conference yesterday.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United and Bangkok United will be up against opponents of contrasting levels in their second AFC Champions League group stage games today.

While the Thunder Castle, led by captain Theerathon Bunmathan, are in Japan to face second tier Ventforet Kofu in a Group H battle, Bangkok United host South Korean giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Group F at Thammasat Stadium.

Ventforet Kofu are the Japanese Emperor's Cup winners and made the group stage through play-offs.

The J2 League club stole a point from their opening game against Melbourne City while Buriram hammered China's Zhejiang 4-1.

Bangkok United face an uphill task against their South Korean opponents.

Angels coach Totchtawan Sripan has a well-rested squad at his disposal after their weekend T1 clash with Buriram was postponed due to rain.

He will be relying mainly on Willen Mota and Everton Goncalves for scoring.

The Angels won 2-1 at Singapore's Lion City Sailors in their opening match.

Team for Euro trip

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) yesterday announced a 23-strong national squad for the War Elephants' European tour with a number of seasoned stars missing from the list.

The Thais are scheduled to play friendlies against Georgia on Oct 12 and Estonia on Oct 17.

Veterans like Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil Dangda have not been included in the team.

Both matches will kick off at 11pm (Thai time) and will be broadcast live on Thai Rath TV.

Beetles join T1 leaders

Chiang Rai United made it a four-way tie at the top in Thai League 1 following their 2-1 victory over Sukhothai on Monday night.

Kim Ji-Min and Fellipe Veloso scored one goal each early in the first half to help the Beetles pick up three points at their home ground.

Jakkit Wachpirom pulled one back for the visitors at the hour mark.

Chiang Rai moved to the crowded top with 13 points, the same as Port, Buriram United and Bangkok United.