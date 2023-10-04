Krungsri Auto joins Somkiat bandwagon

Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra poses with a special bike for the Thailand Grand Prix.

Krungsri Auto has become a new sponsor of Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra, it was announced yesterday.

The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider won his first title of the year at the Japan Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the 24-year-old Somkiat's second career title after his victory at the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Thai racer collected 25 points from Sunday's victory to move up to sixth on 114 points in the world championship standings.

Krungsri Auto will be his sponsor at the Thailand Grand Prix to be held in Buri Ram later this month.

Somkiat will use a bike with new colours and patterns featuring Hanuman, one of the leading characters in the Indian epic Ramayana.

Thai Honda has produced three Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade bikes of this edition for the general public.

The fourth Thailand Grand Prix will be held on Oct 29 at Chang International Circuit.

Honda's Marc Marquez won the MotoGP title in the first two editions in 2018 and 2019.

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira was crowned champion last year after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Jorge Martin narrowed the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to just three points after winning the rain-affected Japan MotoGP on Sunday.

Bagnaia came second and Marquez took third, leaving the leading duo to battle for this year's crown with six races to go.