Tawanchai's comeback to jazz up ONE Fight Night

Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai will fight Jo Nattawut on Saturday. Dux Carvajal

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down this weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, and although Tawanchai PK Saenchai will no longer defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the Thai superstar will still be in action.

Tawanchai now locks horns with compatriot "Smokin" Jo Nattawut under kickboxing rules on the card on Saturday as he works his way towards a shot at a second world title in ONE Championship.

Jo, on the other hand, returns to the ring for the first time since July 2022 in search of the fourth knockout of his ONE career.

He has been a staple of the ONE roster since 2018.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be headlined by the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title battle between former divisional king Thanh Le and surging contender Ilya Freymanov.

The pair will meet for interim gold in the continued absence of injured champion Tang Kai.

Le had been gunning for a rematch with Tang since their epic 2022 war that saw the Chinese star claim the strap via unanimous decision.

Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai. PR

But the third-ranked featherweight in Freymanov has stepped up to the plate after two huge wins under the ONE banner.

The Russian made a splash in his promotional debut last October when he knocked out former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen inside one round at ONE Fight Night 2.

The 27-year-old followed up by submitting dangerous brawler Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in June to confirm his status among the top featherweights in the world.

In the co-main event, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella defends his crown for the first time since defeating Chinese prodigy Zhang Peimian for the inaugural strap in a memorable five-round scrap last year.

The second-generation world champion faces Danial "Mini T" Williams this time out, as the gritty Thai-Australian looks to rebound from his short-notice defeat to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March.

Tickets are available at thaiticketmajor.com.

ONE Fight Night 15 full card

ONE interim featherweight MMA world title -- Thanh Le v Ily Freymanov; ONE strawweight kickboxing world title -- Jonathan Di Bella v Danial Williams; Featherweight kickboxing -- Tawanchai PK Saenchai v Jo Nattawut; Openweight submission grappling -- Mikey Musumeci v Shinya Aoki; Strawweight MMA -- Joshua Pacio v Mansur Malachiev; Lightweight MMA --Timofey Nastyukhin v Zhang Lipeng; Flyweight MMA -- Eko Roni Saputra v Hu Yong ; Welterweight MMA -- Hiroyuki Tetsuka v Jin Tae Ho.