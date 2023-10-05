Boxers raise hopes for more golds

Hangzhou: Thai boxers Thitisan Panmot and Janjaem Suwannapheng will vie for the gold medal after securing their places in the finals at the Asian Games yesterday.

Thitisan edged So Chon-Ryong of North Korea 3-2 in the men's 51kg semi-finals at Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Thitisan, who has already earned a ticket to the Paris Olympics next year, will meet Hasanboy Dusmatov in the final today after the Uzbek boxer defeated Tomoya Tsunoi of Japan 4-1 in the other semi-final.

Janjaem defeated Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan by RSC in the third round of the women's 66kg semi-final.

She will fight China's Yang Liu, who edged Chen Nien-chin of Taiwan 3-2, in the gold medal match.

Rujakran Juntrong, another Thai fighter, lost 3-2 to Japan's Shudai Harada in the men's 75kg semi-final.

In cycling, Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan edged Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That for bronze in the women's road race.

Hong Kong's Yang Qianyu took gold and South Korea's Na Ah-Reum got silver.

The quartet had all finished in the same time at 3:36.07hr in the 139.7km competition.

It was the second medal of the Thai cycling team.

Komet Sukkprasert won silver in the BMX racing event on Sunday.

Thailand still have one more event to go in cycling -- the men's road race which takes place today.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan and mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran are the only Thai players left in the badminton competition.

Women's singles hope Busanan moved into the quarter-finals after beating Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam 21-19, 21-17 at Binjiang Gymnasium.

Mixed doubles pair Supak and Supissara scraped past Goh Soon Huat and Jemie Shevon Lai of Malaysia 17-21, 23-21, 21-13 to reach the last eight.

All the other Thais were unable to get past the last-16 round yesterday including men's singles world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Kunlavut went down to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-10, 21-19, 21-6 while Dechapol and Sapsiree lost to South Korean duo Seo Sung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung 13-21, 11-21.

Pornpawee Chochuwong was beaten by Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 13-21, 9-21 in the women's singles while Kantaphon Wangcharoen lost to Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 17-21, 12-21.

Women's doubles pairs Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai both lost while Supak Jomkph and Kittinupong Kedren and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai also crashed out of the men's doubles event.

The Thai women's volleyball team beat Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-11) in the first match of the second round at Deqing Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Asian champions take on Japan, who were to play Taiwan later last night, in the second match of Pool F today at 6pm.

In Pool E, Vietnam defeated North Korea 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22).

Hosts China and South Korea were to face off in the other match last night.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals.

Cyclist Jutatip Maneephan, right, finishes third in the women's road race.

Weeraphon gets silver

In weightlifting on Tuesday night, Thailand's Weeraphon Wichuma got silver in the men's 73kg class with a total of 351kg.

"I am very happy with this medal because it was very hard work," said Weeraphon.

Indonesian Rahmat Erwin Abdullah won gold and extended his own world record.

Abdullah had already clinched the gold medal when he loaded 201kg on the bar for a final clean and jerk attempt, 1kg above the record he set in December last year at the World Championships in Bogota.

The Olympic bronze medallist coolly completed the lift to give him a 359kg winning total.

Meanwhile, India defeated powerhouses South Korea to win the first archery gold of the 19th Asian Games yesterday.

South Korea dominated archery at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, snaring four of the five golds, with Turkey winning the other.

But the South Koreans were no match for India in the gold-medal match of the mixed-team compound event yesterday, the Indian duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam squeezing to victory 159-158.