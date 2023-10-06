Puig in a class of his own; Rattanon, Itthipat 3 behind

David Puig plays a shot during the first round. (Photo: Asian Tour)

Singapore: David Puig, consistent since joining the Asian Tour last year with six top-15 finishes in just nine starts, once again shot a low number yesterday to take the first round lead in the US$2 million International Series Singapore.

The Arizona-based Spaniard shot a scorching bogey-free eight-under-par 64, on the intimidating Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club on a hot and humid day.

Taiwan's Chang Wei-lun and Thais Rattanon Wannasrichan and Itthipat Buranatanyarat returned 67s in the seventh International Series event this season.

Puig made a perfect start with three birdies on the front side, and five on the back, including three in the last four.

"Tough course, tough conditions," said the 21-year-old, who plays for Torque GC -- the dominant team on the LIV Golf League this season having won four times.

Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) and International Series OOM leader Andy Ogletree of the United States came in with a 68, along with Japan's Tomoharu Otsuki, Koreans Kim Bi-O, Kim Meen-Whee and Lee Tae-Hee, New Zealander Ben Campbell, and Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Atiruj Winaicharoenchai.

Defending champion Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand returned a 71, as did former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Hong Kong's Taichi Kho -- winner of the individual gold medal at the Asian Games last week.

Jaco Ahlers, winner of last week's Mercuries Taiwan Masters, fired a 72, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell signed for a 74.