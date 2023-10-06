Port gun for sole T1 lead at Uthai Thani

Bangkok United's Willen Mota, left, celebrates with Mahmoud Eid after scoring against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League.

Port will be aiming to take the sole Thai League 1 lead when they visit newcomers Uthai Thani today.

Port, Bangkok United, Buriram United and Chiang Rai United all have 13 points although Bangkok and Buriram each have a game in hand.

Port are brimming with confidence after hammering Khon Kaen United 6-1 last week with Brazilian forwards Hamilton Soares and Barros Tardeli scoring two goals each.

Uthai Thai are also in confident mood after two consecutive wins which followed four successive losses.

Bangkok United host Chiang Rai United on Sunday in the clash of the round.

The capital side are fresh from defeating South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Defending champions Buriram should have few problems when they host struggling Chonburi on Sunday.

Once one of the country's top sides, the Sharks are fourth from last with only five points from five games.

Meanwhile, Chusak Sripoom became the fifth coach in the top flight to lose his job this season when he was sacked by Sukhothai yesterday.

The Fire Bats will meet BG Pathum United tomorrow.

Brilliant Bangkok

Thai League 1 side Bangkok United beat two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Angels are now Group F leaders with six points from two matches.

Joenbuk and Singapore's Lion City Sailors have three points while Kitchee of Hong Kong are still looking for their first point.

A Thossawat Limwanasathian own goal put Jeonbuk in front but Bangkok fought back through Rungrath Phumichantuk, an own goal by Ahn Hyun-Beom and Willen Mota before a Moon Seo-Min strike set up an exciting end to the match.

Jeonbuk will host Lion City on Oct 25 while Bangkok United face Kitchee on the same day.