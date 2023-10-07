Puig six shots clear in Singapore event

Singapore: David Puig took a stranglehold of the US$2 million International Series Singapore yesterday after carding a second-round six-under-par 66 to take the lead on 14-under 130.

The 21-year-old Spaniard had a commanding six-stroke lead over South Korean Eom Jae-Woong, who returned a 67 in the seventh International Series event of the season.

Australian Jack Thompson, this year's Asian Tour qualifying school winner, shot a 68 and was a further shot behind, while Hong Kong's Taichi Kho (67) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (69s) were in a group of nine players tied for fourth, another stroke back.

Puig has been knocking on the door of a first Asian Tour victory since turning professional just over a year ago and looks like having his best chance this week.

He started the day with a three-shot lead after a sublime 64 on Thursday and boarded the birdie train again yesterday making light work of the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club.

"Two awesome days. I played very good," said Puig.

"I think I even played better today than I did yesterday. You know, it was pretty hot at the end, and I had a couple of bad shots on holes seven and eight to finish, but overall, very happy."

This is not the first time he has been out in front on the Asian Tour.

He led after three rounds of the International Series Morocco last year, in his first event on tour, before finishing third, and he had a three-shot margin after two rounds of the St Andrews Championship in August but ended in a tie for fourth.