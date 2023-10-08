Red-hot Puig closes in on maiden crown in Singapore

Singapore: David Puig impressively remained on course to win his first title as a professional when he carded a third-round six-under-par 66 for a gaping nine-shot lead in the US$2 million International Series Singapore yesterday.

The Spaniard dominated the event for the third successive day, reaching 20 under, with South Korean Eom Jae-Woong leading the chasing pack after shooting a 69.

Thailand's Atiruj Winaicharoenchai returned a 68, and Australian Jack Thompson a 69, to sit in a tie for third, one shot back.

Puig's 64 on day one gave him a three-shot lead, and after a 66 on Friday he moved six in front before more big drives, precision iron play and a hot putter today saw him extend the gap yesterday.

The 21-year-old, who also plays on the LIV Golf League, attacked the front nine with three birdies and an eagle to take a firm grip of the event before eight successive pars on the back was fittingly capped off with a birdie on the par-five 18th.

"I played very good again -- hit a lot of fairways and greens and made some putts on the front nine. I think I missed some on the back but overall played very good, very steady and pretty happy."

Despite his exceptional performance he did admit he still has concerns.

"I always get frustrated. It doesn't matter if I'm leading like this week or if I'm playing pretty bad, I always get frustrated because I always want to make the best score I can," he said.

"But again, I know I was hitting good putts. They dropped in the front nine and they didn't on the back, so I think it was pretty average overall."